Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.6% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $902,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $3,750,000. Novak Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $1,450,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $124.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $125.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.