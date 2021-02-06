Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 73,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 29,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,303,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.78. The stock had a trading volume of 861,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,842. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $94.91.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

