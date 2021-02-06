Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,929 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.9% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. David Loasby grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the third quarter. David Loasby now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $223.27 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $106.07 and a 1 year high of $223.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.94 and its 200 day moving average is $193.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

