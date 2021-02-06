Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,488.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,954,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705,402 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 252.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,187,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,623 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,046,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,819,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.60.

NYSE:MSI opened at $182.09 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.77 and a 52 week high of $187.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.02.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.17%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.