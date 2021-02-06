MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.29

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.29 and traded as high as $14.96. MS&AD Insurance Group shares last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 10,819 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MS&AD Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MS&AD Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

