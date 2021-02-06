MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.88.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSM. Stephens began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.64. The company had a trading volume of 872,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,945. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.10. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $44.93 and a 12-month high of $87.84.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, VP Charles Bonomo sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $361,074.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $71,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,882 shares of company stock worth $1,321,362. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 418.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.