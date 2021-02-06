mStable USD Hits Market Capitalization of $37.68 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One mStable USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. mStable USD has a market cap of $37.68 million and $762,200.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,434.76 or 1.00196232 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00029078 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00062825 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000219 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003191 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 37,717,715 tokens. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

