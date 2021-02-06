MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.88

MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and traded as high as $10.82. MTBC shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 105,879 shares changing hands.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of MTBC in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of $141.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.67.

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. MTBC had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $31.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MTBC, Inc will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bill Korn sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $76,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,382.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President A Hadi Chaudhry sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $45,550.34. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 73,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,602.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,105 shares of company stock worth $846,582 over the last quarter. Insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTBC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of MTBC by 469.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MTBC in the third quarter worth $294,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MTBC by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MTBC during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its stake in MTBC by 0.8% during the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC)

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

