MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €173.00 ($203.53).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTX. Warburg Research set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €213.00 ($250.59) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Get MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) alerts:

Shares of MTX opened at €202.60 ($238.35) on Friday. MTU Aero Engines AG has a 52 week low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 52 week high of €282.30 ($332.12). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €207.17 and a 200-day moving average of €175.42.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.