MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.76

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.76 and traded as high as $55.61. MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) shares last traded at $54.18, with a volume of 143,198 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$35.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$30.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$27.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$45.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$47.33.

Get MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$53.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.76.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.