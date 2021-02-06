Multiplier Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.57 Million (MXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 6th. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $10.57 million and approximately $400,515.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Multiplier has traded 43.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Multiplier token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0624 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00051926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.41 or 0.00184542 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00063192 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00076565 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00228399 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00045804 BTC.

Multiplier Token Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 411,997,940 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,472,118 tokens. Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

Multiplier Token Trading

Multiplier can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

