MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) versus BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Financial Contrast

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) and MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and MVC Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock MuniAssets Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A MVC Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. MVC Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. MVC Capital pays out 78.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and MVC Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.6% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of MVC Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of MVC Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and MVC Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniAssets Fund N/A N/A N/A MVC Capital -120.96% 5.22% 3.31%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and MVC Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniAssets Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MVC Capital $30.55 million 5.29 $16.32 million $0.65 14.03

MVC Capital has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniAssets Fund.

Volatility & Risk

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MVC Capital has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MVC Capital beats BlackRock MuniAssets Fund on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund was formerly known as MuniAssets Fund, Inc. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. was formed on June 25, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

MVC Capital Company Profile

MVC Capital, Inc. is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing. The company seeks to invest in mature, small, and middle-market companies. It seeks to invest in companies in the consumer products, business services, industrial manufacturing and services, automotive retailing, energy, food and food service, financial services, insurance, industrial distribution and value-added distribution, medical devices and equipment, specialty chemicals, and security sectors. The company prefers to invest in companies based in the United States. The firm typically invests between $3 million and $25 million for control and non-control stakes in companies with revenues between $10 million and $150 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to be the lead investor in transactions and also co-invests in companies with other private equity sponsors. The company invests in the form of preferred and common equity, and warrants or rights to acquire equity interests; bridge loans; term loans; debt; cash flow loans; senior and subordinated loans; convertible securities; venture capital; mezzanine; and private equity investments. It exits its investments in the form of maturity of loan, public offering, sale, mergers and acquisitions, and financial recapitalizations. It prefers to take majority stake in companies.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.