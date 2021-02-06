MVL (MVL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.28 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. During the last week, MVL has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. MVL has a market cap of $30.28 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00062631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $448.82 or 0.01116737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.60 or 0.06530484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005737 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00049761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00033704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00020433 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00015049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About MVL

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,745,626,857 coins. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

MVL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.