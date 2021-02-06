MVL Price Tops $0.0028 (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. MVL has a market capitalization of $29.87 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00063215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $456.20 or 0.01163600 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,522.65 or 0.06434434 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00052348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00023161 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00034294 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015695 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,745,626,857 coins. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

MVL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

