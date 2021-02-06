MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,461 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of MYR Group worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MYR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.97, for a total value of $593,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 176,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,123.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 19,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $953,563.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 221,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,761,833.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,333. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $60.04 on Friday. MYR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $67.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.08.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

