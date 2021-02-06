Naka Bodhi Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.10 Million (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. In the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and $51,522.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Naka Bodhi Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0300 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00050786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00182282 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00063886 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00076959 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00232605 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00047518 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Token Trading

Naka Bodhi Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naka Bodhi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Naka Bodhi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

