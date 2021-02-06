Namaste Technologies Inc. (N.V) (CVE:N) Shares Down 3.5%

Namaste Technologies Inc. (N.V) (CVE:N)’s share price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.28. 1,381,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 3,237,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Namaste Technologies Inc. (N.V) from C$0.69 to C$0.55 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Namaste Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis e-commerce company worldwide. The company sells herbal vaporizer hardware and ancillary products, such as bongs and pipes, as well as medical cannabis through e-commerce sites. It also operates NamasteMD, a telemedicine platform that allows patients to have a remote medical consultation with a licensed healthcare practitioner; and Findify, an e-commerce artificial intelligence machine learning application, which optimize and personalize consumer's on-site buying experience in real-time.

