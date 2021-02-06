Namecoin (NMC) Price Up 26.5% This Week

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 24.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Namecoin has a total market cap of $14.45 million and $89,591.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Namecoin has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00002526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38,818.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.07 or 0.01159406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $181.69 or 0.00468048 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00039555 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000559 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006405 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000266 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

