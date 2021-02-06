Namecoin Price Hits $0.86 on Top Exchanges (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 6th. In the last week, Namecoin has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $12.66 million and approximately $78,867.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00002140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,158.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.87 or 0.01197420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.04 or 0.00468255 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00039162 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000570 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006664 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000236 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

