Nano Market Capitalization Reaches $484.92 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 6th. Over the last week, Nano has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $484.92 million and $49.55 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for $3.64 or 0.00009340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,963.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,674.65 or 0.04298022 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.24 or 0.00398417 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.47 or 0.01168973 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $183.46 or 0.00470848 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.04 or 0.00390203 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.62 or 0.00245421 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00022389 BTC.

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org

Nano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

