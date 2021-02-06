NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V) (CVE:GRA) Stock Price Up 1%

NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V) (CVE:GRA) shares rose 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.00 and last traded at C$3.95. Approximately 89,810 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 140,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.91.

GRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V) from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James set a C$4.00 price target on shares of NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.80. The company has a market cap of C$577.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.82.

NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V) (CVE:GRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$15.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that NanoXplore Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V) Company Profile (CVE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

