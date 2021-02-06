Narwhal Capital Management Purchases 7,913 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.5% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.99, for a total transaction of $11,947,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,498,659 shares of company stock worth $407,683,503 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook stock opened at $268.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $763.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.04.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.41.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

