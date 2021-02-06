Narwhal Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,406 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after buying an additional 15,071 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

NYSE:PFE opened at $34.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $194.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

