Narwhal Capital Management Sells 18,785 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,453 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,785 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Edgar Lomax Co. VA increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,659,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,386,000 after purchasing an additional 57,050 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Cisco Systems by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after purchasing an additional 56,489 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO opened at $48.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

