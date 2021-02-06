Nasdacoin Market Capitalization Achieves $155,482.61 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $155,482.61 and approximately $349,842.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,565,547 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

Nasdacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

