Nash Exchange (NEX) Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last Week

Nash Exchange (CURRENCY:NEX) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 6th. Nash Exchange has a market cap of $19.77 million and approximately $155,219.00 worth of Nash Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nash Exchange coin can now be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001719 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nash Exchange has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00052413 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.48 or 0.00186392 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00063647 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00077059 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00227237 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00046738 BTC.

About Nash Exchange

Nash Exchange’s launch date was October 25th, 2017. Nash Exchange’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash Exchange’s official website is nash.io . The official message board for Nash Exchange is medium.com/nashsocial . The Reddit community for Nash Exchange is /r/Nash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

