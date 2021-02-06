National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NGG. Zacks Investment Research cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. National Grid has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $69.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.74. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $1.1285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. National Grid’s payout ratio is 63.46%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Grid by 888.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 756.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.