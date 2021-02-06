Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Natura &Co’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natura &Co will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.11 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Natura &Co.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the third quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Natura &Co by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natura &Co stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.83. 198,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,571. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.22. Natura &Co has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $23.66.

Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

