Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Natura &Co’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natura &Co will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.11 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Natura &Co.
Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter.
Shares of Natura &Co stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.83. 198,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,571. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.22. Natura &Co has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $23.66.
About Natura &Co
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.
