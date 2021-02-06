Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

NGVC stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $362.12 million, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.33. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.09.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $264.18 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

