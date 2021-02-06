Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.46

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.46 and traded as high as $16.85. Nature’s Sunshine Products shares last traded at $16.54, with a volume of 29,995 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $325.14 million, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.46.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $100.25 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the third quarter worth $212,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:NATR)

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

