Navcoin Price Hits $0.32 on Top Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 51.4% against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $22.71 million and $1.40 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000792 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000245 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000248 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00018589 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 113.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 70,863,319 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org

Navcoin Coin Trading

Navcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

