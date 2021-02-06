nDEX Trading 13% Higher Over Last Week (NDX)

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 91.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. One nDEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, nDEX has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. nDEX has a total market capitalization of $5.75 million and approximately $149.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00050661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00179457 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00063207 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00075995 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00233796 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00048766 BTC.

nDEX Coin Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins. nDEX’s official website is ndexnetwork.com . The official message board for nDEX is medium.com/@nDEXofficial

Buying and Selling nDEX

nDEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

