NEAR Protocol Trading 23.1% Higher Over Last Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.68 or 0.00006829 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $742.81 million and $66.62 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00051926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.41 or 0.00184542 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00063192 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00076565 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00228399 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00045804 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,205,213 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

NEAR Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

