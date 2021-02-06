Neblio (NEBL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $8.84 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Neblio coin can now be bought for $1.30 or 0.00003216 BTC on popular exchanges. Neblio has a total market cap of $22.12 million and $8.84 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neblio has traded up 33% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00020320 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004020 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Neblio

NEBL is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,445,692 coins and its circulating supply is 17,042,228 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

