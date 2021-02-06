Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Position Lessened by Goodman Financial Corp

Goodman Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,856 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 16,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $268,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Curet Myriam sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $27,799.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 348,284 shares of company stock valued at $6,753,872 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

NKTR stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.45. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.76.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

