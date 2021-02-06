NEST Protocol (NEST) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $49.72 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 6th. One NEST Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0470 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $82.17 million and approximately $49.72 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00050678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.21 or 0.00176872 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00062076 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00074973 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00224690 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00043358 BTC.

NEST Protocol Token Profile

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,982,920,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,748,764,436 tokens. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

