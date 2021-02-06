Nestree (EGG) Price Hits $0.0044 on Exchanges

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. During the last week, Nestree has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nestree has a market capitalization of $6.53 million and $590,446.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nestree alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,437.80 or 1.00257708 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00029909 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00062597 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000250 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000218 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003159 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,482,530,850 coins. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree

According to CryptoCompare, “Nestree is a specialized platform in building and managing community messaging groups with creative rewarding systems. “

Nestree Coin Trading

Nestree can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nestree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nestree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.