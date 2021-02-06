Netbox Coin Price Tops $0.0302 on Major Exchanges (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Netbox Coin has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and $87,727.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00089987 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000180 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.37 or 0.00287899 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00024044 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00009635 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Netbox Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 77,409,862 coins and its circulating supply is 77,029,299 coins. The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global

