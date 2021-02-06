NetEnt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NTNTY) Shares Down 0%

NetEnt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NTNTY) shares traded down 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.40 and last traded at $20.40. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.41.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.18.

About NetEnt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NTNTY)

NetEnt AB (publ), a digital entertainment company, provides gaming solutions to online casino operators worldwide. It offers slot games; and live casino, including table games, such as Roulette and Blackjack. The company's gaming solutions include NetEnt Live, NetEnt Engage, and Pooled Jackpots.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for NetEnt AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEnt AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.