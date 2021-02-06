Netkoin (NTK) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Netkoin (CURRENCY:NTK) traded down 65.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. During the last week, Netkoin has traded 38.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Netkoin has a total market cap of $78,207.80 and $2,019.00 worth of Netkoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Netkoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Netkoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00089782 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002640 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Netkoin Profile

NTK is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Netkoin’s total supply is 6,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,640,173,916 tokens. Netkoin’s official Twitter account is @netkoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Netkoin is www.netkoin.com

Buying and Selling Netkoin

Netkoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netkoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netkoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netkoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Netkoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netkoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.