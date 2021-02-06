Netrum Price Tops $0.0852 on Major Exchanges (NTR)

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded 78.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 6th. Netrum has a total market cap of $182,301.24 and approximately $37.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netrum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0852 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Netrum has traded 108.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000045 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000938 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 86.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Netrum Coin Profile

Netrum (CRYPTO:NTR) is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins.

Netrum Coin Trading

Netrum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

