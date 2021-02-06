Neutrino Dollar Reaches Market Cap of $26.57 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Neutrino Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00090284 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000182 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.26 or 0.00290697 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00024273 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00009682 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a token. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 tokens. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars.

