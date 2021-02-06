New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of New Pacific Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) rose 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.73. Approximately 102,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 215,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08.

About New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF)

New Pacific Metals Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Bolivia and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Silver Sand property covering an area of 5.42 square kilometers located in the PotosÃ­ Department, Bolivia.

