New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSII. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,572 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 186.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 201,344 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 14.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 342.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

HSII stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $34.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $599.39 million, a P/E ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $26,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,747.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.