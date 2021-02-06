New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in FormFactor by 58.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 473,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 175,045 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in FormFactor by 7.3% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 93,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 140,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in FormFactor by 57.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 64,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $546,698.88. Also, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 5,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $225,239.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor stock opened at $45.63 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.35.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. FormFactor’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FORM. B. Riley raised their price target on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

