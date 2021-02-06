New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Meritor worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 117.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 209.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 124.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 28.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 6.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritor alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTOR shares. TheStreet upgraded Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Meritor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Meritor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other Meritor news, Director William R. Newlin sold 14,413 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $395,925.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,917 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $51,126.39. Insiders have sold 141,595 shares of company stock worth $3,889,490 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MTOR opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Meritor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $32.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average is $25.43.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.