New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,291 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 99,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $275,112,563.95. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.78. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $47.92.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

FBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Flagstar Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

