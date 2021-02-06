New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.48 Million Stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.27% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 177,115 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 262,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 135,115 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 448,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 117,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,876,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,026,000 after purchasing an additional 112,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $684,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPMT opened at $10.10 on Friday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $557.57 million, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 8.34%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

GPMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.30.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, its investment portfolio includes 122 commercial real estate debt investments.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.