New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.51 Million Position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of The Children’s Place worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 25.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 41.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 76.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 349,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 152,030 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the third quarter valued at about $469,000.

PLCE stock opened at $74.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $76.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.07.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.93. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $425.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.67 million. Equities analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLCE shares. Bank of America raised shares of The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $48.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Children’s Place currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.45.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

