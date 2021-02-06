New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Tivity Health worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 17,816 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,552 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 11.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 539,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 54,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 45.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

Tivity Health stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $24.40. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $254.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.97 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 128.43% and a negative net margin of 47.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tivity Health Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

